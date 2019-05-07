<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Germany legend Andreas Brehme has urged Julian Draxler to leave the ‘beautiful mess’ at Paris Saint-Germain.

Draxler joined the Parisians for €42m in 2017, but struggled to establish himself as a first-choice option under two different managers.

Still only 25, Brehme believes there is an opportunity for the midfielder to escape and succeed elsewhere.

“It makes sense to talk about a beautiful mess,” he told Le Parisien. “Julian is a talented player, but he has never really exploited his potential.

“He lacks character to meet expectations at the highest level. There was the opportunity this season to prove his worth but he couldn’t do it.

“With Neymar and Cavani injured, he was too disappointing, especially in the big matches in the Champions League. He could do a lot better.

“He should try to revive his career at a club in England or Italy, like Inter or Roma for example.”

Draxler has made 20 starts in Ligue 1 this season, scoring three goals and assisting six.