Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui has said Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic are happy at the club, and the mood has not been affected by reports that both want to leave.

Recent reports have claimed that Modric is trying to push through a move to Inter Milan, while Kovacic has gone on strike to force a transfer.

But speaking in New York ahead of Tuesday’s International Champions Cup clash with Roma, Lopetegui said he believed both Croatia internationals were content.

“The level of excitement is as high as it can be, as it is with most of the players,” he said. “My understanding is that both are happy to be here.”

Modric is due to begin preseason preparation on Wednesday, but AS claimed he could be paid €60 million to spend the next two seasons at Milan before joining Chinese club Jiangsu Suning.

“The president [Florentino Perez] was clear and unequivocal,” Lopetegui said. “We’re in no doubt at all that Modric is going to continue playing for us just as he has been.”

Marca reported that Kovacic is “in rebellion” and will not return to training until his wish to leave the Bernabeu in search of more regular first-team football is granted.

Kovacic, who joined from Inter Milan for €30m in 2015, trained in Madrid on Monday.

“I’ve not seen that he’s gone on strike,” Lopetegui said. “He trained normally. Mateo is a member of the squad, and I am delighted with him.”

With midfielder Toni Kroos this week saying it would be “difficult” for Madrid to replace the 50 goals a season previously all but guaranteed by Cristiano Ronaldo, Lopetegui said he had no problem with not having yet signed a high-profile replacement.

“My conversations with the club are private, but we are fully on the same page,” he said. “One of recent history’s most important players has left.

“I see this is an opportunity to move forward as a collective, and fulfil the demands at this club.”