Spain Coach Julen Lopetegui has extended his contract with the Spanish FA (RFEF) through until the 2020 European Championships, it has been confirmed.

The former Rayo Vallecano and FC Porto boss, who also coached Spain’s Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 sides, has committed to the role for the next qualification campaign.

The 51-year-old is currently unbeaten through his first 18 matches as La Roja boss, with 13 victories and five draws, including topping their World Cup qualification group.

Lopetegui won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship with Spain in 2012 and then its Under-21 equivalent the following year.

The Basque, who played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona as a player, will lead Spain into this summer’s World Cup as one of the pre-tournament favourites.