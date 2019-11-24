<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Ogenyi Onazi has volunteered to pay the cost of ex-teammate Sani Emmanuel’s surgery.

The pair were squad members at the 2009 Fifa U17 World Cup, with Emmanuel emerging the best player of the tournament, but has been suffering from achilles tendonitis – which saw him quit football prematurely.

The 26-year-old, who was also faced with the challenge to raise money for treatment took to the social media to solicit for help.

Surprisingly, Emmanuel was handed a lifeline after his former Nigeria and Lazio teammate Onazi came to his rescue by coughing out the cost of the surgrey.

“I got a call from the doctor that [Ogenyi] Onazi has paid 1.4m for my surgery and also transferred 50k for my ticket to Lagos,” an elated Emmanuel posted on his Instagram.

“Thank you very much, brother. May God continue to bless you. The surgery is scheduled for 2nd of December 2019.”

At the last count, Onazi was on parade as Nigeria claimed the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, but returned to football action recently after a six-month injury lay off no thanks to an achilles injury.