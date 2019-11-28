Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been voted the 16th best goalkeeper in the World and best goalkeeper in Africa by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).
The 18-year-old goalkeeper Rivers Angels caught the eye of football buffs at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France earlier this year.
@Ranking_IFFHS Awards1⃣9⃣ @Rivers_Angels @Nnadoziechiama1 voted best Goalkeeper in Africa, 1⃣6⃣th in the World.
Nnadozie missed only one of Super Falcons games in France where she featured in other games, including the 2-0 win over South Korea, becoming the youngest ever goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in a Women’s World Cup game.
Interestingly, her exploits this year have now come to limelight after emerging the best goalkeeper in Africa and the 16th best goalkeeper in the world.