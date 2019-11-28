<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been voted the 16th best goalkeeper in the World and best goalkeeper in Africa by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).

The 18-year-old goalkeeper Rivers Angels caught the eye of football buffs at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France earlier this year.

Nnadozie missed only one of Super Falcons games in France where she featured in other games, including the 2-0 win over South Korea, becoming the youngest ever goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in a Women’s World Cup game.

Interestingly, her exploits this year have now come to limelight after emerging the best goalkeeper in Africa and the 16th best goalkeeper in the world.