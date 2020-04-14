<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata as selected former Chelsea teamate Eden Hazard as the Premier League’s best-ever player.

The duo played together at Stamford Bridge for two years prior to Mata’s departure to the Red Devils in 2014, while Hazard registered 110 goals in 352 games for Chelsea before moving to Real Madrid last summer.

Despite struggling with injuries during his maiden campaign in the Spanish capital, Mata has been quick to praise the Belgian’s quality.

Speaking during a Q&A with fans on the official United website, Mata said: “The best Premier League player… I mean, I used to love to play with, and against, Eden Hazard.





“For me, for many years, he was the best in the league. He could win games by himself. I used to train with him and I know how good he can be.

“He has been very unlucky in his time with Real Madrid with some injuries, but I’m sure he’ll show his real level when he’s fit to do that and he’s not injured.

“Other than him, we’ve had many players. You can speak about the history of the Premier League and you can maybe put some of my ex-team-mates like Wayne Rooney – he has to be up there.

“Ryan Giggs has to be up there, and Scholes Paul. My ex-team-mates from Chelsea: [Frank] Lampard, [John] Terry, [Didier] Drogba. It’s very difficult to pick one.”

Mata chalked up 33 goals in 135 appearances for Chelsea between 2011 and 2014.