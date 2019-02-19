



Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata believes the FA Cup fifth-round win over Chelsea was the “perfect reaction” to their first loss under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday, six days after losing 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last 16 tie in the Champions League – the club’s first defeat since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

United will now face Wolves in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and Mata was pleased with the manner of the performance against Chelsea, after their recent setback in Europe.

“It was the perfect reaction to our defeat against Paris Saint-Germain,” said the Spaniard.

“It is not easy to come to Stamford Bridge and win against Chelsea, to not concede any goals and to play good football.

“I think it was a very good evening for us and it will give us a lot of confidence for the next games.”

Solskjaer is confident United can build on their win by reaching the FA Cup final at Wembley, and Mata insists the club is still fighting on three fronts.

“We had a difficult result against Paris Saint-Germain but we still believe that we can come back,” he said.

“In the Premier League our main target is to get top four after a very good run of results. One or two months ago it seemed pretty impossible to get where we are now.

“In the FA Cup we are close to Wembley so hopefully we can go to Wembley again with all our fans because it is a very nice feeling.”

United return to Premier League action on Sunday against bitter rivals Liverpool, and Mata is hoping to dent the Reds’ title hopes with a victory at Old Trafford.

“It is one of those games that we have in our calendar with a red spot waiting for it,” he said. “It is one of the big ones.

“Obviously we want to win. We play at home and hopefully it will be a very good day for us at Old Trafford.”