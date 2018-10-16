



Juan Mata says Manchester United face an “exciting month” of fixtures and hopes a string of good results will boost confidence in the squad.

United visit Mata’s old club Chelsea on Saturday, before further Premier League games against Everton, Bournemouth and neighbours Manchester City, and two Champions League games against Serie A champions Juventus.

United have made an underwhelming start to the season, losing three of their opening eight games, and sit eighth in the table, five points off the top four.

“It is definitely a difficult month,” Mata told Sky Sports.

“We have very tough rivals in the Premier League and play Juventus in the Champions League.

“But, if we have good results, it could be a very good month, in terms of points, mindset and confidence. Let’s see where we are in November and December.

“I think it is an exciting month ahead.”

United can approach the games bolstered by a 3-2 win against Newcastle having hit back in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd after falling 2-0 behind in the first 10 minutes.

Mata came off the bench midway through the first half and said: “It was difficult until half-time, we didn’t really get into the game.

“They were having dangerous counter-attacks, but how we changed things in the second half was very good

“After half-time, we scored three goals, we could have scored more, and we certainly felt a real connection with the atmosphere, with the fans, they helped us a lot.

“It was a massive change. We needed to win and we left with good feelings but also knowing that we have to improve some things.”

United have fared poorly on their recent trips to Chelsea and have not won at Stamford Bridge since 2012.

But Mata added: “I had very good memories from Stamford Bridge and from the fans.

“I was there for two and a half years, so before and after the game I see some friendly faces – but that goes away when you are on the pitch.

“Our aim is to change the negative run of results at Chelsea.

“We will try to be clinical in the chances we have, defend well and play with confidence.

“We have to believe we can win, we need that mentality in those important games.”