Juan Mata is confident that Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo could hand Manchester United the expected impetus to boost the club’s quest for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Fernandes secured a £68million move to Manchester United after agreeing on a five-and-a-half-year deal last month, but not after months of speculation.

United will pay £46.6million up-front, with a further £8.5m dependent on Champions League qualification and appearances by the player. The final bill could rise by a further £12.7million based on a number of further clauses based on Fernandes’ achievements over the long term.

The Portuguese star has made a really positive start to life in a United shirt and Jaap Stam listed five reasons why he draws comparisons with a certain United legend following Monday night’s win at Chelsea.

Ighalo, meanwhile, has arrived on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua but has already been told by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he can make the move permanent should he impress.

Speaking to United Review, Mata said: “We welcomed them both. Bruno is a very good player, we all know that, and a very nice guy also.





“We have been in contact a lot. He speaks Spanish mixed with Portuguese which is not very different. So he’s a good guy and I think he’s settling in very well.

“He’s found his place in Manchester [to live] and also with the help of Fred, Andreas and Diogo [Dalot] he’s enjoying it. They’ve helped him a lot.

“Hopefully he can help us in this second part of the season and I’m sure he will because he’s a quality player.”

Ighalo, meanwhile, will come up against his former club in Watford on Sunday afternoon and will hope for a further chance to impress after two substitute appearances so far.

And Mata reckons his past experiences in the Premier League will make him a solid acquisition for United in the closing months of the season.

“Odion has experience of playing in the Premier League and hopefully he will score many goals for us from now until the end of the season,” Mata added.

“As the manager said, he’s a good character as well and he’s got a good personality which has fitted straight into the dressing room.

“The better he does, then the better for us – and I wish him all the best.”