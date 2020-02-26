<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United veteran Juan Mata is enjoying his senior leadership role this season.

Mata has taken on a senior position in the squad and has explained to United Review his role as a mentor to younger players.

“They know that I am here for them, and I’m here for any of my team-mates,” said Mata.





“I have been in the same position that they are in now, which is at the front door of their professional careers, so from now it’s very important that they are ready for it and that they stay physically fit and mentally tough because there are some challenges ahead.

“And I hope they can find the consistency that is needed to be a professional football player. I think they have the qualities and hopefully they will also, during the process, learn the other things too.”