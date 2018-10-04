



Raja Casablanca of Morocco head coach, Juan Carlos Garrido, has stated that his team’s vast understanding of Enyimba’s style of play played a key role in their 1-0 win against the People’s Elephant in Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup, semi-final clash in Aba.

The North Africans who dominated the game for long spells got their goal through Abdelilah Hafidi three minutes after the break.

Enyimba missed a goal opportunity to drag themselves back into contention in the game when Stanley Dimgba missed a penalty few minutes later.

Usman Abdallah’s men now face a daunting task in their bid to make it to the final as they will have to go5 all out for a win in the reverse fixture on October 24 in Casablanca.

“The reaction of my players was what gave us the win. We have all our respect for Enyimba for giving us a good match,” Garrido told reporters after the game.

“We were working and were focused on the game because we respect the quality of Enyimba. The motivation for our players was very high before the start of the game because they knew what to expect from them.

“We knew the strength and weaknesses of Enyimba before the game and we set our tactics to reflect that. It is just the first part of the match and the other one comes up in three weeks time.

“We have to play another very organized match and beef up the team to ensure that we play very well if we have to qualify for the next round.”

Raja are eyeing a place in the final of any Africa’s club competition for the first time since 2003 when they won the rested CAF Cup title. They have won the CAF Champions League on three occasions, in 1989, 1997 and 1999.