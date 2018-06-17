Juan Carlos Osorio said his Mexico team had played “with a love of winning” as they pulled off a remarkable 1-0 win over holders Germany in their World Cup Group F opener.

Hirving Lozano’s 35th-minute strike, some superb goalkeeping by Guillermo Ochoa — who had a tournament-high nine saves — and fine defensive work saw Mexico to victory — making it the third World Cup in a row in which the holders failed to win their first match.

“Our motto was play with the love of winning and not the fear of losing,” Osorio said after the match.

And the embattled Mexico manager, a lightning rod for criticism from supporters, thanked fans following the match and dedicated the historic win to them.

Juan Carlos Osorio: I want to dedicate this win to the #mex fans, the ones that have supported me and those that haven’t #eltrieng #mex — Tom Marshall (@mexicoworldcup) June 17, 2018

Germany dominated possession and shots, but Mexico were dangerous on the counter and could have scored more save for some lacklustre finishing.

Goalscorer Lozano was thrilled with the result and said people could expect more from this group of players in forthcoming matches against Sweden and South Korea.

“We played one of our best games. We worked a lot to prepare this match. Our coach asked us to play our best without any worries and to just don’t be afraid to show our skills,” he said.

“We did it and we got a great result after all the hard work. We can compete against anyone. We have great players and we showed it today.

“After this score, we can say that this generation of players is here to achieve big things. We did our best today and we have to keep on the same path.”