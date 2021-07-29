Football

Jovic: Why I struggled to cope at Real Madrid

46 seconds ago
Agency
Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday.

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic says it has not been easy for him to cope with the football culture of La Liga.

The 23-year-old striker has struggled to settle at Real Madrid since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt back in 2019.

In a chat with Informer, Jovic stated that he made the decision to return to his former club on a six-month loan deal last season in a bid to rediscover his form.

“My priority is to be in a quality league and play,” Jovic told Informer.

“At my age, and after such a long time where I was more off the pitch than on it, if I leave again I want to be somewhere where they recognise my quality enough to have me consistently in the line-up.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories