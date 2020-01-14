<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Journey-man and Nigeria junior international Taiwo Awoniyi is on the verge of embarking on another loan sojourn it has been revealed.

There are strong indications that Liverpool will end Awoniyi’s loan at Mainz this month faced with option of either terminating his contract on sending him on once more to other interested clubs.

Already three French clubs Montpellier, Brest and Nimes have reportedly shown interest with Turkish outfit Besiktas and La Liga duo Leganes and Real Mallorca equally keen to have the Nigerian who was impressive for Flying Eagles at the last FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland despite the team’s early exit from the competition.

Awoniyi who joined Liverpool in 2015 for £400,000, was immediately sent out on loan to FSV Frankfurt and has been on loan ever since. At the last count the former Imperial Soccer Academy ace has been on loan to five different clubs including NEC and Gent before landing in Mainz in 2019.





Unfortunately the Nigerian has struggled for game time with the Bundesliga side with Premier league title chasing Reds now assessing proposals from other clubs around Europe.

The 22-year-old had hoped to be an instant hit in Germany, but has made just six appearances for the Bundesliga strugglers starting only once in half a dozen appearances. Cumulatively he is reported to have played for just 150 minutes for the club this term.

With Jean-Philippe Mateta who is Maiz’s main striker back in full action, there are permutations that it will be harder for Awoniyi to have the much needed playing time in the second stanza.

Mainz who played two shape up friendly matches against Emmen and Borusia Dortmund losing one and winning one, return to Bundesliga action on Saturday with a home tie against Freiburg.