Mountain of Fire Miracle Ministry Football Club defender Joshua Akpudje has left the Lagos-based club to join Latvia side BFC Daugavpils.

The deal was announced on Monday after the player young defender signed his contract with Latvian giants.

Akpudje has made name for himself as one of the best stoppers in the Nigerian professional football league after his debut a few seasons ago.





His good form for the Olukoya boys helped him gain an invitation into Nigeria’s national U-23 team and also the home base Super Eagles.

Meanwhile, the details of his transfer away from the Lagos-based team is still unknown, as both clubs have maintained silence regarding the financial part of the deal.