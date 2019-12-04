<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Josh Maja has expressed his delight after scoring his first career hat-trick in Bordeaux’s 6-0 thrashing of Nimes, in the French Ligue 1 on Tuesday night.

One-cap Super Eagles forward Maja, got Bordeaux’s first, second and third goals in the 24th, 37th and 53rd minutes respectively. Nicolas de Preville netted the fourth goal in the 58th minute, while Otavio scored twice in the 76th and 87th minute to complete the rout.

Speaking after the game, Maja praised his teammates for their effort in securing the impressive win.

“I feel good, I’m very happy to get my first hat-trick for Bordeaux and in my career,” Maja said.

“Of course, it’s a great night for the team, it’s three points and we performed very well and are going to keep working and go into the next game with confidence.”

He has now scored five French Ligue 1 goals in 14 appearances for Bordeaux so far this season.