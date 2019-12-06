<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Girondis Bordeaux forward Josh Maja has been named in the French Ligue 1 team of the week following his scintillating performance for the club in Tuesday night 6-0 thrashing of Nimes.

Maja capped an exemply performance by scoring his first career hat-trick in the encounter.

The Nigeria international got Bordeaux’s first, second and third goal in the 24th, 37th and 53rd minutes respectively.

It is the first time Maja will make the team of the week selection in the Ligue 1 this season.

The young striker has now scored five French Ligue 1 goals in 14 appearances for Bordeaux so far this season.

He is joined in attack by Marseille’s Dimitri Payet and Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

PSG goalkeeper , Keylor Navas got the nod in goal with Wesley Fofana, Hiroki Sakai, Jordan Amavi and Caleta-Car the four defenders selected.

Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, PSG’s Marquinhos and Dennis Bouanga, who plays for Saint Etienne also make the list.