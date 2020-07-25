



Girondis Bordeaux forward Josh Maja aims to prove his Nigeria call-up is not just a lucky break by proving himself at club level.

Maja made his debut for Nigeria in the 2-2 friendly draw against Ukraine last September.

The 21-year-old has been left out of the squad since then but is determined to show he has the talent to play for the Super Eagles.

“Of course, playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues and performing well will improve my chances [of international selection],” Maja told BBC Sport Africa.

“I’ve settled in well since I joined (from English club Sunderland in January 2019).





“I’ve adapted to the playing style and culture of the league and I’m hoping to play more games in the future. It’s a great experience in a top league.

“The Nigerian team has always had quality, but now there are a lot of young talents playing, so the future is very bright for us.

“Hopefully the opportunity comes to play and help them make history.”

The choice to play for Nigeria rather than try to represent England, the country of his birth, seems to have been an easy one.

“Playing on an international stage was a dream of mine. To represent my country and make my family proud,” he insisted.

“I’m familiar with my roots. I went to Nigeria a few times when I was young, and in the next few years I’ll be going again.”