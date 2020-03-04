<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bordeaux striker, Josh Maja, has put Arsenal on high alert by admitting he dreamt one day playing for the Gunners.

The London-born forward has attracted attention from Chelsea this season with reports in France claiming the Blues have scouted the 21-year-old.

Nigeria international started his career at Sunderland but move to Ligue 1 in 2018 and he’s established himself as a first-team player this term, scoring six goals in 15 appearances for Bordeaux. Both Chelsea and Everton are said to be interested in the striker but Maja is clear that the only Premier League club he dreams of is Arsenal.





Obviously, growing up in London, one of my dreams is to play in the Premier League,’ Maja told BeIN Sports. ‘Hopefully, in the future, that opportunity will come.

‘My team is Arsenal, so hopefully one day I’ll get the opportunity to play for them. If not, then I’ll keep supporting them anyway.

The Gunners are struggling to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, which could mean they’re in the market for a striker.

