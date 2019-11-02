Josh King’s smartly taken goal in the first half as Bournemouth beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League encounter on Saturday early kick-off at Dean Court.
King volleyed in from close range as Bournemouth scored their first Premier League goal for more than a month.
United had won three successive away games in all competitions but despite starting strongly against Bournemouth they offered little attacking threat in a scrappy game.
They did raise the tempo in the closing stages with Mason Greenwood hitting the post with a volley immediately after coming on as a substitute.
Victory lifted Bournemouth above United into sixth place with 16 points from 11 games ahead of Saturday’s later kickoffs, while United remain on 13 points.