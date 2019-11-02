Josh King's smartly taken goal in the first half as Bournemouth beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League encounter on Saturday early kick-off at Dean Court.

Josh King’s smartly taken goal in the first half as Bournemouth beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League encounter on Saturday early kick-off at Dean Court.

King volleyed in from close range as Bournemouth scored their first Premier League goal for more than a month.

United had won three successive away games in all competitions but despite starting strongly against Bournemouth they offered little attacking threat in a scrappy game.

They did raise the tempo in the closing stages with Mason Greenwood hitting the post with a volley immediately after coming on as a substitute.

Victory lifted Bournemouth above United into sixth place with 16 points from 11 games ahead of Saturday’s later kickoffs, while United remain on 13 points.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories