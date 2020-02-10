<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bournemouth striker Josh King has broken his silence following his failed transfer to Manchester United.

The 28-year-old was a major target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he tried to bring in a replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.

King spent five years with United at the start of his career and has admitted a return to Old Trafford, would have been a dream come true.

However, the move never happened and the Red Devils instead brought in Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan.

“How close it was I have no complete answer to. I have to watch what I say.





“I had some faith that it was going to happen. And it was a bit sensitive for me considering that I moved to England as a 16-year-old to achieve my dream and wanted to reach that goal at Manchester United.

“It did not [happen] and then I made a choice and left. When you hear that you are connected to United and a bid comes in, then the feelings you had as a 16-year-old come back to you.

“But why it did not happen, I do not know,” King told Norwegian outlet TV 2.

He added: “I’m a Bournemouth player and I really enjoy it here.”

King played for the last 20 minutes, as Bournemouth lost 2-1 to Sheffield United.