Newly-appointed Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Joseph Yobo, has said that national team defenders would benefit more from his wealth of experience when he assumes duty.

Speaking to his former coach, Daniel Amokachi, in a radio programme, Yobo said his appointment will close the bridge between the coaches and the players in the national team.

“I have lived all my life for football. I have contributed so much to the national team and more passionate about contributing to the national team. I had to yield to the call of my friends who demanded that I should be part of the national team. I am not the coach I’m just there to assist him. I think the players would enjoy the relationship.





I would help the coach to build a strong defence and the defenders would benefit more,” he said.

He said having played the game to the highest level of his career, he has learned a lot in the area of players and team management.

“Now I will be thinking and acting like a manager. Before I used to speak on behalf of players and now, I’m at the other device. Definitely, it is going to be a good working relationship,” former Super Eagles skipper said.

According to him, he has been working underground to further his career in coaching and he was excited that it happened at the right time.