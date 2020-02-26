<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles former captain and assistant coach Joseph Yobo has stated his readiness to prove all doubters wrong as he looks set to resume to his new role.

The former Super Eagles skipper was installed as the country’s national team assistant boss following Imama Amapakabo’s removal.

In a chat, the former Everton defender said he is not bothered with the sort of criticisms that greeted his appointment by the NFF.

However, he hinted of his desire to prove his critics wrong by doing everything required to succeed in his role.





Yobo said if no one criticized him, he might not see the job as a massive one.

“I know there are nay sayers and people who are talking but now, is the time for me to do the needful and let my work do the talking. ”Do you know what it means to be the captain of the Super Eagles, and to fill in the role for so long?” he asked.

“I have been through criticism all my life and moreover, I’m working under someone so, the responsibility is not totally on me,” he ended.