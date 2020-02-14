<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Joseph Yobo is looking forward to a successful stint as assistant coach of the Super Eagles.

Yobo, a former Super Eagles captain replaced Imama Amapakabo in the three-time African champions technical crew.

The announcement was made by the Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday.

”Delighted to announce my appointment as the new assistant coach of the Super Eagles,” Yobo wrote on Instagram





“I’m honoured to be given this opportunity to serve. I’m ready and looking forward to this new chapter.

“I’m grateful to God. I thank you all for your overwhelming love and support since this announcement, it means a lot.”

Yobo made 101 appearances for the Super Eagles and was captain when the team won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

Yobo is expected to be on the bench when Nigeria host Sierra Leone in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next month.