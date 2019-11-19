<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo has advised Henry Onyekuru to leave French Ligue 1 club, Monaco for regular football elsewhere.

Onyekuru linked up with Monaco from English Premier League outfit, Everton this summer but has struggled to earn regular berth at the club.

The 22-year-old has made just four league appearances for the principality club this season.

He has been linked with a loan move to Turkish champions Galatasaray in January, while Russian giants CSKA Moscow and Locomotiv Moscow are also interested in him.

The versatile forward scored 14 goals in 31 appearances during his one-year loan spell with Galatasaray last season.

“It was sad he (Onyekuru) couldn’t find a chance to play in Everton,” Yobo, a former Toffees defender told Aksam.com.tr.

“He is a great talent. His failure to secure a work permit didn’t allow him play for Everton. The English Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world, but it can be a big disadvantage when you don’t play.

“His performance for Galatasaray last season was exceptional and I expect him to do that with the national team.

“His time in Monaco has not been good and leaving the club is the best option for him.”