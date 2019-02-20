



Former Everton and Super Eagles Captain Joseph Yobo has heaped praises on the performance of Bayern Munich full-back, Joshua Kimmich following the goalless draw with Liverpool on Tuesday Night.

Yobo who made four Europa League appearances during his time with Everton admitted that Kimmich was defensively massive and was more the reason why the attacking potency of Liverpool forwards was greatly nullified.

“You have to applaud the defensive brilliance of Kimmich all through this game.

“Look how well he’s done there, he doesn’t come out too close to Mane, he doesn’t sit back. He’s always got his eyes on the ball.

“That was important in keeping the defensive shape for Bayern. I think they have a very good result to take back home.

Kimmich who logged the full ninety at Anfield was arguably one of his team’s best players, showing an impressive defensive nous which helped in seeing out the draw and boosting his side’s chances ahead of the return leg.