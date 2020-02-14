<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Newly appointed Super Eagles Assistant Coach Joseph Yobo has revealed exclusively the details of what he has to offer in his new role.

Speaking on Friday morning, the former Everton captain said he is indeed excited about the appointment.

”Firstly, I’m really delighted to have gotten this job, My family has been overwhelmed with messages and congratulatory calls for the past two days.





”As the Assistant coach, what I’m bringing into the team is bridging any gaps between players and the technical crew”,

”I will also, be helping the head coach cover up for wherever things are not clear and telling him things he might not be seeing”, Yobo said.