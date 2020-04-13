<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles captain and Assistant coach Joseph Yobo says he will bring experience, motivation, and inspiration to the national team.

The 40-year-old was appointed Eagles’ assistant coach in February following the dismissal of Imama Amapakabo by the Nigeria Football Federation.

While many have criticized his appointment owing to lack of certification and qualification, the former Everton player believes he has what it takes to excel in the role.

“I am bringing back that motivation. As a former captain, I’m bringing inspiration. I’ve been there and I’ve done it all,” he told former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh in a live Instagram chat monitored on Sunday.





“I was a fan of the team before I became an assistant coach, so I’ve seen from a fanatical point of view how people feel when they are watching the team. We as players, while playing, don’t notice these things but after my retirement, I’ve been a pundit, I’ve given my opinion about what should be done in the team.”

Yobo also added that his 15 years of experience as a top professional will be vital for the team.

“I’m bringing in my experience. Having over 15 years of consistency in my career, I think that is a lot. The good thing is that the spirit is going to improve.

“Having been a pundit and looking at this team, I think we can go a lot higher with the quality we have.”

He hanged his boots in 2014 after leading Nigeria to her third continental title at the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.