



Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph believes Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has the potential to be among the top players in Europe.

Recall that the Nigerian international was named the Premier League Player of the Month for March and also scooped the goal of the month for Leicester City.

He played a key role in Nigeria’s qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Reacting to his recent achievements, the former Atlanta Olympic gold medalist, told Completesports.com that Iheanacho has taking his game to a different level and hope he continues with this form.





“I am delighted with the current achievements of Kelechi Iheanacho for Leicester City. He has shown that with patient one can achieve things in life.

” At some point it was if he will be loaned out due to his inability not to gain valuable playing time under manager, Brendan Rodgers. However, with the few opportunities giving to him he was able to change his story for good. Scoring goals at will and helping Leicester City make the semi final of the FA Cup.

“I personal think he has the potential to be among the top players in Europe if he continues to maintain his form.”