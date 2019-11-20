<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Joseph Akpala has returned to Belgium to rescue struggling KV Oostende till the end of the season.

Should he help out the club, he could get a year’s extension to his contract.

The former Super Eagles striker scored 20 goals in over a 100 games for Oostende between 2015 and 2018.He previously played in Saudi Arabia.

Oostende sports director Guy Ghysel said the experienced striker is happy to return to the club.

“There were several conversations that showed Joseph was motivated to help the club,” he told the club website.

“We have an extra option upfront.

“Moreover, Joseph’s mentality is top-notch and he will be a great example for the younger players.”

Oostende are second from bottom of the table in Belgium with 12 points from 15 matches.