Free agent Joseph Akpala will no longer join up with KV Kortjik after he rejected an offer from the Belgian club.

Akpala, who has won caps with the Super Eagles, is a free agent after KV Oostende did not extend his contract when it ran out this summer.

The experienced striker has featured for Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga and has also played for several Belgian clubs including Club Brugge.

In January, he was linked with a move to Cercle Brugge, who have won promotion back to the Belgian top flight after many seasons in the lower league.