Joseph Akpala has given a reason why he believes fellow countryman David Okereke, who has struggled at Club Brugge, would have been a big hit at another Belgian club, Genk.

“Genk’s style would suit Okereke better,” Akpala told La Dernière Heure.

Incidentally, it was Genk who a few years ago first spied on Okereke when he was causing a sensation in the Italian Serie B with Spezia.





However, Club Brugge were more decisive when they paid out eight million Euros to make Okereke the most expensive signing ever by the team.

After a bright start last season, Okereke has lost his way at the Belgian champions.

This season, he has played 33 matches mostly as a late sub, scoring four goals and providing an assist.

Club Brugge visit Genk tomorrow in continuation of the championship playoffs.