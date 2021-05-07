David Okereke made an immediate impact as he scored after just coming on, in 10-man Club Brugge’s comfortable 3-0 home win against Eupen in Saturday’s Belgian Jupiler.

Joseph Akpala has given a reason why he believes fellow countryman David Okereke, who has struggled at Club Brugge, would have been a big hit at another Belgian club, Genk.

“Genk’s style would suit Okereke better,” Akpala told La Dernière Heure.

Incidentally, it was Genk who a few years ago first spied on Okereke when he was causing a sensation in the Italian Serie B with Spezia.


However, Club Brugge were more decisive when they paid out eight million Euros to make Okereke the most expensive signing ever by the team.

After a bright start last season, Okereke has lost his way at the Belgian champions.

This season, he has played 33 matches mostly as a late sub, scoring four goals and providing an assist.

Club Brugge visit Genk tomorrow in continuation of the championship playoffs.

Get more stories like this on Twitter


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

Recommended