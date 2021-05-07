Joseph Akpala has given a reason why he believes fellow countryman David Okereke, who has struggled at Club Brugge, would have been a big hit at another Belgian club, Genk.
“Genk’s style would suit Okereke better,” Akpala told La Dernière Heure.
Incidentally, it was Genk who a few years ago first spied on Okereke when he was causing a sensation in the Italian Serie B with Spezia.
However, Club Brugge were more decisive when they paid out eight million Euros to make Okereke the most expensive signing ever by the team.
After a bright start last season, Okereke has lost his way at the Belgian champions.
This season, he has played 33 matches mostly as a late sub, scoring four goals and providing an assist.
Club Brugge visit Genk tomorrow in continuation of the championship playoffs.