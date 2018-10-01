.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Lionel Messi “doesn’t want to leave” Barcelona and shares the team’s desire for him to be a “one-club man”, says Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Speculation has surfaced down the years suggesting that a modern-day icon could be lured away from Camp Nou in order to take in a fresh experience before hanging up his boots.

The Argentine has, however, committed to a succession of contract extensions, with the most recent of those set to take him through to 2021.

Messi will be 34 by the time that agreement comes to a close, with it likely that further fresh terms will be put to him before an expiration date approaches.

Barca president Bartomeu has hinted at as much, with both club and player eager to ensure that a remarkable professional relationship continues for as long as possible.

He told The Times of Messi’s future: “He doesn’t want to leave.

“We always tell him he can be a one-club man. That is his project too.”

Messi has been on the books at Barcelona since he was 13 years old.

After graduating through the famed La Masia academy system, he made his senior debut in 2004.

He has enjoyed a stunning career since then, taking in 646 club appearances and netting 560 goals.

Those efforts have helped him to an enviable haul of honours, including nine La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

He has showed no sign of slowing down this season, with the target found eight times in nine outings to date.

Barca continue to look to him for inspiration and will be hoping that he can snap them out of an uncharacteristic dip which has seen them drop seven points across their last three La Liga fixtures.

Messi and Co will be back in action on Wednesday when they travel to London to take in a Champions League clash with Tottenham, with a domestic trip to Valencia on Sunday set to carry them into the next international break.