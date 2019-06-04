<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has reportedly promised to include José Antonio Reyes’ son in the club’s academy from next season onwards.

Reyes was tragically killed in a traffic collision on June 1, aged just 35.

According to Marca, his 11-year-old son – José Antonio Reyes Lopez – will join La Fábrica from Leganés this summer.

The youngster attended his father’s wake in Seville on Sunday, where friends and family of the former Sevilla winger paid their respects.

Reyes Lopez was part of the Leganés side that won a national tournament earlier this season – finishing the competition as top scorer.