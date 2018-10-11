



The FA may seek the advice of a lip reader and a linguistics expert as they continue to investigate Jose Mourinho’s touchline comments, Sky Sports reports.

Mourinho made a series of comments to camera as he headed towards the tunnel after Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Some reports suggest his words included swearing in Portuguese.

Sky Sports News broke the story earlier this week that Mourinho was set to be investigated by the FA.

Should he be found by the FA to have used ‘offensive, insulting or abusive language’ he could face a touchline ban when he returns to his former club Chelsea for Manchester United’s first game back after the international break.

Mourinho’s position at United has come under increased scrutiny following rumours of strained relationships within the club.

United are eighth in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Manchester City.

Among former players to comment on Manchester United’s poor start to the season, Wayne Rooney believes Mourinho has become an “easy target” and has been used as a scapegoat.

Rooney was given a two-game ban in 2011 when he swore down the camera during Manchester United’s win over West Ham.