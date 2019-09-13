<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

José Mourinho is reportedly biding his time for a Real Madrid return as current boss Zinedine Zidane nears the end of his second spell.

That’s according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, who told the BBC that Los Blancos face a crucial month which could see the Frenchman lose his job.

The capital club face five do-or-die games in September with poor results in more than two of those potentially leading to Zizou getting the sack.

The relationship between president Florentino Pérez and Zidane is at an all-time low, with the manager furious at their inability to sign Paul Pogba.

Pérez had offered Zidane the chance to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax or Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen – however the Frenchman only wanted Pogba.

That’s led to a severe lack of quality options in midfield which has cost them in games against Real Valladolid and Villarreal so far.

Next up are Levante, Sevilla, Osasuna and the Madrid derby, while they get their Champions League campaign off and running with a trip to Paris Saint-Germain.

Should results not be to Pérez’s liking, Balague says that he will have no second thoughts about getting rid of Zidane with Mourinho waiting in the wings.

The former Manchester United boss has reportedly turned down a number of huge offers from China as he sees a Real Madrid return as very much on the cards.

On Thursday, at an event in Spain, Mourinho told reporters that managing the Santiago Bernabéu side was “the best memory of my career”.