



Jose Mourinho has vowed to do his best to mark Daniel Levy’s two decades as chairman of Tottenham with a trophy.

Levy will celebrate 20 years in the chair on Thursday as Spurs take on Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of a Europa League last-16 tie at White Hart Lane.

In that time, the chairman has overseen the building of an acclaimed stadium and training complex, enjoyed five Champions League campaigns and yet has won only one trophy, the League Cup in 2008.

“I would love to help,” Mourinho said.

“I would love to be part of a work that can deliver a trophy.





“The work done in this club – independent of the trophies the club didn’t get – is undeniable. The club is a big, big club in many aspects, very well organised, and that’s incredible work from him as the big boss and the whole structure that works for him.

“I don’t think it’s fair to judge just on the trophies but the trophies are the salt and pepper or football and I would love – not just for him but for the players and the fans and for every one – to help that to happen.

“I’m not a big guy on stats but my 1,000th official match is going to arrive this season too for a career where I’ve been lucky enough to win so many things, and it would be also nice for him to celebrate my 1,000 official matches by winning a trophy for Tottenham. We are going to try. Let’s see if it’s possible.”