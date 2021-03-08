



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho hopes the club act quickly and secure the services of Anderlecht loanee Paul Mukairu .

Mukairu has impressed in the Belgian Pro League this season after arriving Anderlecht on loan from Turkish outfit Antalyaspor last summer.

The young forward has scored two goals and recorded four assists in 19 league appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side.

He has also been linked with a move to Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen and Roma.

However, Voetbal Primeur claims Mourinho is also an admirer and has urged Tottenham to snap up the 21-year-old. They state the club are more than willing to match the €5m asking price for the Nigerian, who is seen as one for the future.





Last week, it emerged that Ajax are likely to be Spurs’ main competition for the young star.

“Ajax are interested in Paul,” a representative speaking on behalf of the left-winger explained.

“He is a highly technical player who will fit the Ajax style. He is not yet the finished article. But Ajax would be a great club for him to continue with his development.

“It will also be a chance for the player to feature in the Champions League season after season.”