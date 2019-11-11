<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jose Mourinho is ‘upset’ over a lack of consistency VAR is bringing to the Premier League.

Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday saw the Reds open the scoring in questionable circumstances with Fabinho’s goal allowed to stand despite claims for a penalty at the other end, after the ball seemed to strike the hand of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Seven minutes later Mohamed Salah then doubled Liverpool’s lead, though replays suggested the Egyptian could have been marginally offside.

While not saying whether he believes the right decisions were made on the night, Mourinho stressed VAR is frustrating him due to continued inconsistencies over decisions.

“I think we’ve spoken enough about it and I think the main question is just consistency,” Mourinho said on Sky Sports post-match.

“That’s what really upsets me in the game, in this moment, that one weekend it’s not a penalty and next week it’s going to be a penalty. For me, that’s the crucial point of it.

“The game was so good and there is so much to speak about the game that I think enough is enough.”