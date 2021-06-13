New Roma coach Jose Mourinho says his inability to manage Chelsea midfielder, Mateo Kovacic makes him feel upset.

The Portuguese tactician, in an interview with talkSPORT stated that he has always been an admirer of Kovcaci’s style of play.

He said: “And I am very upset with him because he played in every club I’ve been to, but never with me!





“He played for Real Madrid, but not with me. He played for Chelsea, but not with me. He played for Inter, but not with me.

“So I love the guy and the guy followed my clubs… maybe he goes to Tottenham! Maybe he goes to Tottenham next season! But he never played for me.”

Croatia ace Kovacic will face off against England on Sunday in their opening Euro 2020 clash at Wembley.