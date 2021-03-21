



Jose Mourinho ‘unhappy’ with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy for selling Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid.

A report by Football Insider has brought to light the discord between Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, and Daniel Levy regarding the sale of full-back Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid.

Trippier made his move to the La Liga side in the summer of 2019 as a 28-year-old and has become a regular fixture in their starting XI since then. He spent 4 seasons at Spurs since he was signed from Burnley in 2015.

And Mourinho is reported to be ‘unhappy’ with the Tottenham chairman for letting the Englishman leave. The deal to sell Trippier happened before Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs boss.

But it has still emerged as a ‘bone of contention’ between the two senior figures at Tottenham. The Portuguese manager believes Trippier is better than any of the right-backs Spurs currently have.





Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty, who was signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, are struggling to find their feet recently. Another issue that Mourinho seems to have is the fee Spurs obtained for Trippier.

At the time of his sale, the now-30-year-old was an England international and had 3 years left on his contract. And hence, Spurs were expected to sell him for somewhere between £30-40million.

But that did not happen as he departed the club for a measly £20million fee. Since then, Trippier has racked up 57 appearances for the club in all competitions, providing 10 assists.

Mourinho is not wrong to be frustrated by the sale of the talented right-back. Spurs signed Doherty last summer but the 29-year-old Irishman is not living up to the expectations.