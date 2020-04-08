<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Images and video clips from Spurs’ boss Jose Mourinho’s training session with three of his squad in a north London park during the current ‘lockdown’ have emerged on social media.

It was reported on Tuesday that the manager had angered the club by being spotted taking a session on Hadley Common in north London.

The manager was spotted with Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon and Tanguy Ndombele, all of whom live close by to the park, and completely ignoring the rules on social distancing.

Footage and images of the players training were shared on Twitter by passers by.

During the current worldwide pandemic, residents in England are only allowed to leave the house for food and essentials shopping, medical related travel, work when essential and one bit of exercise a day.

The exercise is to be taken with only one other person from your household and you’re supposed to stay 2m apart from people at all times.

The training session that Mourinho was conducting broke pretty much all of the rules, rules which are very relaxed currently compared to other parts of Europe.





Right back Serge Aurier was also filmed out running with a friend, as Spurs players training was the latest embarrassing incident for the club, and the sport, during these strange times.

The club have been criticised for furloughing their non playing staff and haven’t even agreed to pay the rest of the wages that the government haven’t funded, which many companies have done.

Liverpool were in the same situation but the Premier League leaders u-turned on their original decision earlier in the week, but there has been nothing like that from the north London club as yet.

Former Spurs right back Kyle Walker, now playing for Manchester City, is another to have been involved in an embarrassing incident during the countrywide social distancing.

The 29-year-old apologised for holding a ‘private party’ over the weekend and followed the previous week’s story about Jack Grealish.

The Aston Villa captain was spotted coming out of a party at a friend’s house in the early hours, just hours after posting a video on social media urging people to stay indoors.