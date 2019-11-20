<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

José Mourinho was not Tottenham’s first choice to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

That’s according to a story in the Daily Mail on Wednesday which claims that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy actually wanted Brendan Rodgers to work his magic in north London.

Levy apparently enquired after the Northern Irish tactician following Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United 10 days ago, but was given short shrift by Leicester having only just seen him join from Celtic.

That was when the Champions League finalists turned to Mourinho who was reportedly ‘extremely eager’ to get a deal done and join the club.

Spurs acted swiftly after sacking Pochettino on Tuesday night, confirming Mourinho’s appointment less than 12 hours later.

Mourinho’s first game in charge of Spurs will be against West Ham this Saturday.