Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that the club will never be a major player in the transfer window.

Spurs are looking for reinforcements following injuries to Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko.

Kane is ruled out until April following surgery on a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring, while Sissoko will be out for three months following a knee injury.

But speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Liverpool, Mourinho suggested it could take several windows to build the squad he ultimately wants.

“I give one example,” he said. “If you need a goalkeeper and you go to one of the top three goalkeepers in the world, you resolve the goalkeeper problem in one transfer window. I’m speaking about Allison.





“Liverpool needed a goalkeeper, did they go to an old goalkeeper? Did they go to a young goalkeeper? Someone to compete with Mignolet or Karius? No. They went to one of the three best goalkeepers in the world.

“How many windows they needed to resolve that? One. Depends on the situation.

“We are a different club, we have to do it in a different way.

“Time compensates transfer windows. Amazing transfer windows you need less time. Balance transfer windows you need more time.

“For me it is about time, time to work – so more transfer windows because we are not going to ever be the transfer window king.”