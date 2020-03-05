<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jose Mourinho allegedly wants Tottenham Hotspur to prioritise just one of their next two matches.

On Wednesday night, the North London outfit bowed out of the FA Cup, losing to Norwich City on penalties after initially holding an advantage over the Canaries.

The result leaves Spurs with the Premier League and Champions League as methods of earning European football next season, something regarded as imperative given the quality of the club’s first-team squad.

However, BBC Sport claims that Mourinho will tell the club’s board that he wants to place full focus on just one of their next two fixtures, either the Premier League meeting at Burnley or the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie at RB Leipzig.





Spurs currently sit five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea in the top flight, with Burnley able to move ahead of them should they prevail at Turf Moor.

Meanwhile, Mourinho’s side must overturn a 1-0 deficit in Germany if they want to progress into the Champions League quarter-finals three days later.

Mourinho has previously been critical of the time between some of the club’s fixtures during a period when he has had to cope without Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.