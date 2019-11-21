<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

New Tottenham manager José Mourinho will have to make do with what he has for the remainder of the season.

The Portuguese has arrived in north London with a reputation for spending big at his new clubs. However, that won’t be the case this time around.

According to the Guardian, Mourinho has been told he will not have anything to spend this winter.

Tottenham are paying for their new stadium and are likely to miss out on Champions League revenues next year as they find themselves 11 points off the top four.

With all that added to the fact that the club failed to make any significant sales in the summer, the bank is looking a little bit empty. Chairman Daniel Levy backed Mauricio Pochettino in the summer with big money moves for Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon

Perhaps surprisingly, Mourinho has insisted the Spurs squad isn’t in need of a major makeover.

“It’s a privilege when a manager goes to a club and feels that happiness in relation to the squad that he’s going to have,” the 56-year-old said on Wednesday.

“I really like this squad and looking to the young players.

“There is not one manager in the world that doesn’t like to play young players and to help young players to develop. There is not one.

“The problem is that sometimes you get into clubs where the work that is below you is not good enough to produce these players so I look to our history and you see that the academy is always giving the talents that the first team needs. And, of course, I also look forward to work with that profile.”

Spurs and Levy will hope Mourinho sticks to his word and builds around his current players and the club’s academy.

The ex-Chelsea and Manchester United boss will take charge of his first game on Saturday, when Spurs visit West Ham.