



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho criticised referee Andre Marriner’s performance as his side suffered a third consecutive defeat at the hands of his former club Chelsea.

Jorginho’s first half penalty, following a foul on Timo Werner by Eric Dier sealed the win for Chelsea and consigned Mourinho to two consecutive home defeats for the first time in his managerial career.

The Spurs boss made a beeline for Marriner after the full-time whistle and when asked about what he said, Mourinho answered:”I consider him one of the best referees in the Premier League. I care for him and I have big admiration for.

“That gives me a good position to tell you I did not like his performance.

“The struggle was the penalty, in the end a penalty decides the game. In the end they score a penalty which is not a penalty that you say is a dangerous situation, one on one, almost scoring.





“It’s a penalty that is difficult to accept and to lose the game like this is a bit painful.”

On his side’s loss, Mourinho added: “If you want to be pragmatic, one penalty, one goal, 1-0.

“When a team is in a difficult game against Chelsea, you concede that penalty and are affected by it.

“By the end of the the first half I saw a team that was struggling but it was totally the opposite in the second half

“We miss a lot of important players but the spirit in the second half is untouchable.”

Despite chasing an equaliser for most of the game, Mourinho didn’t bring on Gareth Bale.

When asked why, the Spurs boss provided a tetchy response, saying: “I am doing my best. He is doing his best and everyone is doing the best.”