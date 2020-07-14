Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has hit out at the “disgraceful decision” to lift a two-year European ban imposed on Manchester City for alleged Financial Fair Play breaches.
The Portuguese has said: “In the case it’s a disgraceful decision because if City are not guilty of it then you are not punished with 10m.
“If you’re not guilty you shouldn’t have a fine. If they are guilty the decision is also a disgrace and you should be banned from the competition.
“I don’t know if Manchester City are guilty or not but either way it’s a disgraceful decision.”
