<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admits he’s seeking to join an “elite club”.

Mourinho is yet to find employment despite departing Old Trafford in December, although the Portuguese had revealed he plans to wait until he is approached with the perfect role.

“The most important thing for me is that my next role is with an elite club that has an ambition which challenges and excites me,” he said.

“I miss coaching a lot, but I won’t return to working just for the sake of coaching again.”

The Setubal-born tactician had taken the reins at Real Madrid following his success in Milan, and also spoke fondly of his time in the Spanish top flight.

He added, “I love La Liga and the pride I have to have won this fantastic league is massive. I may have left six years ago but trust me, spiritually, and in the manner I speak of La Liga, I am an ambassador even without the official title.”