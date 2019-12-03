<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has refused to talk about the contract situation of his players with the Club.

Mourinho will lead Tottenham Hotspurs to Old Trafford on Wednesday for the first time since he was sacked by the Club since December.

One of the talk that have dominated the media was the future of some of his key players who are at the last period of their contracts with the Club.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen, defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen current deal will run out at the end of the season, and Jose Mourinho confirmed he’s speaking with the both parties to resolve the differences.

Mourinho said: “I’m not going to discuss these individual things. If I tell you that I didn’t speak with Mr [Daniel] Levy about Eriksen, Alderweireld and Vertonghen, I would be lying. So, yes I’m speaking with Mr Levy about it.

“At the same time, I speak also with the players, with all of them. We speak and try to understand every detail but it’s not something I’m going to discuss.

“The important thing, really, is [they are] great professionals, big relationship with Tottenham, amazing understanding of what the club is and what we need from them.

“So, all three ready to play, all three ready to forget the contractual situation.

“And that’s the most important thing now because we’re in three competitions. And these boys are great players and Tottenham people. I trust them.”

Mourinho has made a perfect start to life at Tottenham Hotspurs since replacing Mauricio Pochetino and he has won three games so far.